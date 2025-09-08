MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,930.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 305,818 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 281,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -230.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

