MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blue Bird by 440.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 561.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 9.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 5,165.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLBD opened at $58.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. Blue Bird Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,187.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,024.18. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,881.63. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,541 shares of company stock worth $8,711,849. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

