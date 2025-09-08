MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 264,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 44,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $2,620,168.56. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,270,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,543,343.05. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,213,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPC. Zacks Research upgraded Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE TPC opened at $62.54 on Monday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

