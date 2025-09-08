MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,300.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 218,364 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 941.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 72,204 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 944.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEU opened at $205.39 on Monday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $264.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Centrus Energy’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

