MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,847,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,783,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after buying an additional 1,099,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 62.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,681,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after buying an additional 649,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 208,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 37,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.14. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.83 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.340 EPS. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.