MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CommScope by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $57,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 717.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $86,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CommScope had a net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

