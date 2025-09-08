Moelis & Company $MC Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $27,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 616,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 77,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MC stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.36%.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,544.68. The trade was a 26.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

