Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nordson were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Nordson by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $225.03 on Monday. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $266.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

