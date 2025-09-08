nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $29,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $229,615,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 743.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,026 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1,869.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,961,000 after acquiring an additional 869,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,120,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,142,000 after purchasing an additional 585,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVT

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,202.25. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,979,639.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,945.60. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.