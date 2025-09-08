Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) vs. LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Option Care Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Option Care Health has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health 3.93% 17.53% 7.17% LifeStance Health Group -1.23% -1.11% -0.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Option Care Health and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Option Care Health and LifeStance Health Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $5.00 billion 0.94 $211.82 million $1.25 23.27 LifeStance Health Group $1.25 billion 1.67 -$57.44 million ($0.05) -107.40

Option Care Health has higher revenue and earnings than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Option Care Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Option Care Health and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 LifeStance Health Group 1 0 5 1 2.86

Option Care Health currently has a consensus target price of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.89%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.29%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Option Care Health.

Summary

Option Care Health beats LifeStance Health Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders. It also offers treatments to manage the progression of neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other neurological disorder; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders, such as hemophilia and von Willebrand diseases; therapies for women with high-risk pregnancies; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications, as well as nursing services. The company markets its services through patient referrals, including physicians, hospital discharge planners, hospital personnel, health maintenance organizations, and preferred provider organizations. Option Care Health, Inc. is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates an outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patient care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

