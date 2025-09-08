Preferred Bank $PFBC Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 40.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 23.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 51.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $95.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Preferred Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

