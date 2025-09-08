Preferred Bank $PFBC Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $95.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.78. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $99.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Preferred Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

