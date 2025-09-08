Quarry LP Acquires 595 Shares of Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 296.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Braze were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Braze alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Braze by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Braze and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.85.

Braze Trading Up 13.6%

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $31.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.10. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $630,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 721,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,714,257.36. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $60,803.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,164.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,998. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.