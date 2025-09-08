Quarry LP Buys New Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Quarry LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 54.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,002,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,740 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 542,585 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 13.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,398,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 279,726 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,043,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 169,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.41. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $339,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,279.36. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.