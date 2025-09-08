Quarry LP Cuts Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Quarry LP decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 436,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 133,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BorgWarner by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,302,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 474,529 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,385.93. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 229,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,276,120. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,318. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

