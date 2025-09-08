Quarry LP Cuts Stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Quarry LP cut its holdings in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 785.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 1,522.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Trading Down 0.6%

PRG opened at $35.28 on Monday. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Aaron’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Aaron’s Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

