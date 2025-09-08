Quarry LP Has $30,000 Stake in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. $DIN

Quarry LP trimmed its position in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its position in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 5,126.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 215.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 7.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Announces Dividend

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $230.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.69 million. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded DINE BRANDS GLOBAL to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DINE BRANDS GLOBAL

In other news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,143. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $100,003.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,237.93. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DINE BRANDS GLOBAL

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

