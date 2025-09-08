Quarry LP Has $30,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Quarry LP reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $235.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.47 and its 200-day moving average is $230.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $175.14 and a one year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

