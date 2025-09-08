Quarry LP Has $32,000 Position in Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Quarry LP reduced its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 57,766 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 84,286 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 89,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 31.28. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ladder Capital

In other Ladder Capital news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 34,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $384,607.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,586.88. This trade represents a 28.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock worth $1,003,501. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.