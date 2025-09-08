Quarry LP Increases Stock Position in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Quarry LP boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CDP opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.93. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

