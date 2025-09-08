Quarry LP Invests $31,000 in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 71.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Equinix by 20.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $773.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $780.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $826.81. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.74%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

