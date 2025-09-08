Quarry LP Invests $33,000 in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8,341.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.93. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 140.0%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

