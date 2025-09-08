Quarry LP Makes New $28,000 Investment in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $446,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $466,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Expand Energy stock opened at $95.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.90 and a beta of 0.46. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 589.74%.

Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their target price on Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.12.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

