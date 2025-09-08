Quarry LP Makes New $33,000 Investment in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. $KMTS

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Kestra Medical Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,754,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,613,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Kestra Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMTS opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

(Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.