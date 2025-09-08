Quarry LP Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. $T

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

NYSE:T opened at $29.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

