Quarry LP Purchases 1,629 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. $TPVG

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 102,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of TPVG opened at $6.81 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $274.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.48.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 42.16%. Equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

In other news, insider Sajal Srivastava acquired 48,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $330,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,660.95. This trade represents a 9.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Labe bought 48,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $330,376.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,660.95. The trade was a 9.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,292,100 shares of company stock worth $8,437,508. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

