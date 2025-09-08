Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 552 Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN

Quarry LP bought a new position in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,795,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9,426.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 63,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,383,000 after buying an additional 52,753 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 956,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 51,624 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,509,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $67.93 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 4,635 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $310,869.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,153.74. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,899.52. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,435 shares of company stock worth $497,769. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

