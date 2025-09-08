Quarry LP Reduces Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Quarry LP decreased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 480.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

