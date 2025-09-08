Quarry LP Sells 1,540 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Quarry LP lessened its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 81.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Five Below by 1,097.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 246.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 61.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $153.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $155.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,080. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

