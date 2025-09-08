Quarry LP Sells 5,295 Shares of Steelcase Inc. $SCS

Quarry LP cut its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4,509.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 1,468.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. Noble Financial cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.4%

SCS opened at $17.12 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Steelcase has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $127,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 127,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.56. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

