Quarry LP Takes Position in Harrow, Inc. $HROW

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Harrow by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 124,574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Harrow during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Harrow by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Harrow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Harrow by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $36.99 on Monday. Harrow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -147.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HROW. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Harrow from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Harrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Harrow from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

