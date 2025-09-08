Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Up 25.7% – Here’s What Happened

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) shares were up 25.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 2,304,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 536,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$121.09 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$406,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,025,667 shares of company stock valued at $762,443. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

