Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Up 25.7% – Time to Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 2,304,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 536,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Rackla Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Insiders have purchased 2,025,667 shares of company stock valued at $762,443 over the last ninety days. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Rackla Metals
Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.
