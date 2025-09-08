Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Up 25.7% – Time to Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 2,304,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 536,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

Rackla Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Insiders have purchased 2,025,667 shares of company stock valued at $762,443 over the last ninety days. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.