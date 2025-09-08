Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Up 25.7% – Here’s What Happened

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. 2,304,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 536,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

Rackla Metals Stock Up 25.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rackla Metals news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$406,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,025,667 shares of company stock worth $762,443. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.