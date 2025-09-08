Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 25.7% – Here’s What Happened

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) rose 25.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. 2,304,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 536,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Rackla Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$121.09 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of -0.13.

Insider Transactions at Rackla Metals

In other news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,025,667 shares of company stock valued at $762,443. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

