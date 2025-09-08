Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. $RYAM Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

RYAM opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $398.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.07 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 53,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $252,140.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 539,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,313.47. This represents a 11.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.