Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP decreased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,030,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $44.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $42.85 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

