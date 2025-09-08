Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Up 23.1% – What’s Next?

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 23.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 221,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 523% from the average session volume of 35,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Route1 Stock Up 23.1%
The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.
About Route1
Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.
