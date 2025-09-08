Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 131,813 Shares of MAG Silver Corporation $MAG

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,813 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $25,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $1,192,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 129.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 39.3% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 257,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. MAG Silver Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.