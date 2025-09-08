Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 42,063 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,775,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Haleon were worth $28,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Haleon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,870,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,110,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,700,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,428,000 after buying an additional 3,372,155 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 10,849,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,645,000 after buying an additional 1,962,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 933.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 1,947,050 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLN

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.