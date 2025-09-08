Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 598,047 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.30% of First Horizon worth $30,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 115.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in First Horizon by 129.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 53,160.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 137.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,072.50. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Stock Down 2.4%

FHN opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Horizon Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.