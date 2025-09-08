Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 69,295 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.46% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 106,550.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

