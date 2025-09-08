Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 9,229 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $25,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ames National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,302,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.73.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

