Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.58% of Installed Building Products worth $27,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. DA Davidson cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Danske cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.36.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE IBP opened at $273.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $279.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $877,073.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,933.44. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total value of $128,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,578. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.