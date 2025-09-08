Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Kadant Inc $KAI

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kadant were worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Kadant by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 156,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $140,440.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,242.50. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $327.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. Kadant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.30 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.97 and a 200-day moving average of $328.03.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 15.14%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

