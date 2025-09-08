Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Parsons were worth $27,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,952,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,226,000 after buying an additional 376,764 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,183,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,084,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 379,254 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,892,000 after buying an additional 319,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,605,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSN opened at $75.56 on Monday. Parsons Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.70.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

