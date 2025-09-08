Royal Bank of Canada Buys 21,080 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $24,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $119.04.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

