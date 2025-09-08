Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.35% of Lithia Motors worth $26,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $341.10 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.32 and a twelve month high of $405.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.73 and a 200 day moving average of $313.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.91.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

