Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,357,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,643 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 263,653 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0739 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

