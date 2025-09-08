Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Luminist Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

VOOG opened at $418.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $422.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

